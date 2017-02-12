Busta Rhymes Calls Trump ‘Agent Orange’ During A Tribe Called Quest’s GRAMMY Performance

By Amanda Wicks

A Tribe Called Quest delivered one of the more powerful performances of the night at the 2017 GRAMMYs. They used their medley to send a sharp political message to “Agent Orange” aka Donald Trump.

Related: GRAMMY Winners 2017: See the Full List

“Tonight we represent you,” Q-Tip told viewers all over the world at the outset.

Tribe sang a few bars of “Award Tour” while Anderson .Paak played drums before they segued into their collaboration “Movin Backwards” off We Got It from Here.. Thank You 4 Your Service.

Things took a political turn when Busta Rhymes came onstage to blast “Agent Orange.” He joined Tribe for their collaboration “We the People,” which contains a chorus reflective of Trump’s recent Muslim ban even though it was written months earlier. The song took on a further political tone when people dressed like refugees, foreigners and even hipsters lined up onstage.

The late Phife Dawg joined the band via his pre-recorded verse to the song, as he did during their recent Saturday Night Live performance.

“Resist,” Q-Tip shouted over and over again at the very end.