DJ Khaled Drops ‘Shining’ Featuring Jay Z & Beyoncé

By Radio.com Staff

DJ Khaled has released a new track titled “Shining.”

Related: DJ Khaled Announces New Album ‘Grateful’

Khaled has always gone big when it comes to features, and this track is no exception it features Jay Z and Beyoncé.

The single is the first from Khaled forthcoming album Grateful. The artist/producer announced the single via very cute Instagram video featuring his young son.