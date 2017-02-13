Twenty One Pilots accept their Grammy in their chonies!!!! LMAO (VIDEO)

February 13, 2017 2:50 PM

Hahaha these guys are the best!!!!  I swear by it, if you have not been to one of their shows, it’s a must see.  True musicians, and best award recievers!!!!  COngrats Twenty One Pilots on all your success!!  

