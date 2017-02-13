Hahaha these guys are the best!!!! I swear by it, if you have not been to one of their shows, it’s a must see. True musicians, and best award recievers!!!! COngrats Twenty One Pilots on all your success!!
Twenty One Pilots accept their Grammy in their chonies!!!! LMAO (VIDEO)February 13, 2017 2:50 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots, accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)