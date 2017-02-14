Justin Bieber Skipped the GRAMMYs to Diss the Weeknd on Instagram Live

By Hayden Wright

Justin Bieber is back on Instagram and exploring the latest features, including live video. He was so transfixed by the app’s new capabilities that he skipped the GRAMMY Awards (where he was up for Album of the Year) to chat with fans. Some diehard Beliebers captured a funny moment in the Q&A: When asked what his favorite song is right now, Justin said “Starboy” by the Weeknd.

Of course, the Weeknd is dating Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez, so he followed his answer with a burst of uncontrollable laughter. Moments later, he aborted the Instagram Live video and fans took note.

Watch the clip here: