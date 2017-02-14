ENERGY 103.7’S $500 THURSDAYS ARE HERE!

Win $500 CASH by listening for the Energy Artist

Listen all this week for the ENERGY 103.7 Artist and you could win $500 on Thursday. We’ll give you a chance to win every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 8:40a, 12:40p, and 3:40p. Every $500 Thursday at the same Energy Artist times, we’ll call out a winners name and they’ll have 10 minutes to call us back at 888-388-1037 in order to win $500 CASH!

When we give you the cue, enter the artist name as directed by the DJ into the entry field below along with your personal information.