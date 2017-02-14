[WATCH] Apple Music Releases ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ Star- Studded Extended Trailer!

We first got a sneak peak of Carpool Karaoke: The Series during the Grammy Awards, and now Apple Music has released an extended trailer that will keep you wanting more!

James Corden, who created the series on The Late Late Show, won’t be behind the wheel in every episode. In fact, we only see James with Will Smith when they sing-a-long to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s theme song, and when they hop into a helicopter to take on R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.”

The rest of the trailer showcases the following pairs behind the wheel: John Legend with Alicia Keys & Tarji P. Henson, Ariana Grande with Seth McFarlane, Chelsea Handler with Blake Shelton, Shaq with John Cena, Michael Strahan with Jeff Gorden, and Billy Eichner with Metallica.

I died when John Legend said that sometimes “old white women think I’m Pharrell.” LOL It also looks like Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton get pretty drunk during their Carpool Karaoke session, too.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series will be coming exclusively to Apple Music very soon. I can’t wait!!!