Charli XCX Talks Champagne Party Album with Marvy J. Slay

February 15, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: artist interview, Charli XCX, New Music

If Charli XCX’s last album, Sucker, was a message to all the haters of the world, her third and next album is a siren call to all the Champagne popping partiers.

“The whole next album is about partying. It’s about 70 percent about drinking champagne and about 30 percent about crying into champagne,” she told Marvy J Slay when she stopped by the Energy studio this week.

The new album is slated to drop in May, but she won’t make us wait that long for something new – She’s dropping a mixtape at the end of February with all female features! It only took two weeks to produce, but she assures us it’s basically a full-length album. Yeow!

 

 

 

 

