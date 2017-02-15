[LISTEN] CeeLo Green Wants ‘Jay-Z’s Girl’

February 15, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, CeeLo Green, Energy 103.7, The AJ Show, The Buzz

CeeLo Green aka Gnarly Davidson confesses his love for Beyonce in “Jay-Z’s Girl.”  The original song called “Jessie’s Girl,” by Rick Springfield was released in the 80’s and is still a hit today.

The video was directed by John Colombo, it features a room full of Beyonce posters, a younger version of CeeLo, and Beyonce even appears as a constellation in the sky!

CeeLo then posts a side-by-side picture of himself and Beyonce on social media with the hashtag #GrammysGold.  Take a listen to Gnarly Davidson’s remake of the classic 80’s hit which dropped just in time for valentine’s day!!

✊✊✊ @beyonce @iamgnarlydavidson #GRAMMYs

A post shared by CeeLo Green (@ceelogreen) on

More from Dorothy (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live