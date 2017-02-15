[LISTEN] CeeLo Green Wants ‘Jay-Z’s Girl’

CeeLo Green aka Gnarly Davidson confesses his love for Beyonce in “Jay-Z’s Girl.” The original song called “Jessie’s Girl,” by Rick Springfield was released in the 80’s and is still a hit today.

The video was directed by John Colombo, it features a room full of Beyonce posters, a younger version of CeeLo, and Beyonce even appears as a constellation in the sky!

CeeLo then posts a side-by-side picture of himself and Beyonce on social media with the hashtag #GrammysGold. Take a listen to Gnarly Davidson’s remake of the classic 80’s hit which dropped just in time for valentine’s day!!