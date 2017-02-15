[LISTEN] The Weeknd Claps Back at Justin Bieber with a Diss Track!

You didn’t think The Weeknd was just going to sit there and let Justin Bieber try to clown him, did you?

Ever since news broke that Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez, was dating The Weeknd, Justin has been hella petty. Bieber was taking shots at the R&B singer all weekend long on social media.

Well, The Weeknd has clapped back by dropping a diss track and calls out Justin’s lack of skills in the bedroom. He also sings about stealing his girl, and then drops this line:

“I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f*** and my tongue game a remedy.”

DAAAAYUM! Take a listen to The Weeknd’s verse on Nav’s “Some Way,” below.

Your move, Justin!