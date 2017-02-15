[SPOTTED] Selena Gomez Drops Cash Over The Weeknd

February 15, 2017 10:51 AM
Selena Gomez was in New York for New York Fashion Week, but that didn’t stop her from dropping about $30,000 at Dave & Busters in Hollywood for a surprise birthday bash for The Weeknd.  Rappers like French Montana, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, (just to name a few) joined in the festivities.

The open bar of course was a big hit, but rumor has it that Travis Scott tore up Dance Dance Revolution!

Although The Weeknd’s birthday isn’t until February 16th, he might have plans with Selena on the day of.  We’ll keep you posted with any updates!

xoxo, The Morning Show

 

