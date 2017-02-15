[WATCH] Laverne Cox Meets The Queen

Laverne Cox, from Orange Is The New Black, discusses the calmness that came over her as she met the Queen – Queen Beyonce that is! Laverne was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, talking about her dreams coming true when she met Beyonce.

Beyonce had heard from sources that Laverne was a huge fan – even performing a Destiny’s Child song for her Lip Sync battle. During a commercial break at the Grammys, the pregnant Beyonce got up to take a picture with Laverne!

Laverne goes on to say that she cried with happiness when she got back to her seat…