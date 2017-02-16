Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell in ‘The House’ Trailer

February 16, 2017 5:56 PM
By Evonne Ermey

Imagine the movies Neighbors and Casino had a baby, that baby would be Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell’s new movie The House.

The storyline follows a bland suburban couple who succumb to the seedy world of underground gambling in their quest to raise money for their daughter’s tuition. At first reluctant, Poehler and Ferrell tap into the ax-wielding, blow torch farting, bad ass couple that they were apparently destined to be – Crime comes naturally to them, who would have thought?

Pass the popcorn. We cannot wait to watch this!

The movie drops June 30th.

