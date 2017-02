Mariah Carey looked amazing in a long red dress last night (February 15) on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The pop diva performed her new breakup anthem “I Don’t” which features YG. The song comes after her publicized split from Australian billionaire, James Packer.

Mariah Carey took no chances while on live TV. She nervously stood there and sang every note effortless. Mimi reminded us – despite the NYE mishap, that she still got it!