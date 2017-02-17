Camila Cabello Featured on Cashmere Cat’s New Song ‘Love Incredible’

By Amanda Wicks
Camila Cabello teamed up with Norwegian producer Cashmere Cat for the new track, “Love Incredible.”
The song mixes Cabello’s alto vocals with a big EDM build that matches the explosive quality of the subject matter. “This love’s incredible, credible/ Have a little mercy on me, baby/ You got me wanting more, wanting more/ Of your love,” she sings on the chorus.
But everything switches gears shortly after the 2:30 mark when the track takes on a warped quality. Those familiar with Bon Iver’s 2016 release, 22, A Million, will recognize some of the similar production techniques. Cabello’s vocals shape-shift and take on a warped quality.
“Love Incredible” will appear on Cashmere Cat’s forthcoming debut Wild Love. The release date for that project hasn’t been set yet, but it’s due in 2017.
