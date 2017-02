FYI: NSFW

Put your headphones on if you’re at work because Bebe Rexha and G-Eazy drops a new hit single! The duo take on their ‘frenemies’ in “F.F.F.” (F*ck Fake Friends).

G-Eazy raps about Hollywood impostors – then Bebe lays into her fake friends by saying that the only thing they’re good for is leaving. I guess Hollywood is full of ‘frenemies.’

Bebe’s new EP All Your Fault: Pt 1 is out TODAY (February 17). Check it out!