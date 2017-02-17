[MUSIC NEWS] NSYNC Reunites For Walk Of Fame

February 17, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: Energy 103.7, Hollywood Walk Of Fame, NSYNC, The AJ Show, The Buzz

ET just released an exclusive interview with Lance Bass of NSYNC.  Is the band getting back together again?!  YES!

NSYNC will reunite for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.  They will be receiving a star later this year and all five is expected to be in attendance!

NSYNC is also approaching their 20 year anniversary – they plan to surprise their fans with a vinyl edition of their 1998 Christmas Album!  WHAT?!  How exciting for all you die hard NSYNC fans!!

For now you can catch Lance Bass Thursday nights on My Kitchen Rules at 9 pm on Fox.

More from Dorothy (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live