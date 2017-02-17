[MUSIC NEWS] NSYNC Reunites For Walk Of Fame

ET just released an exclusive interview with Lance Bass of NSYNC. Is the band getting back together again?! YES!

NSYNC will reunite for the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They will be receiving a star later this year and all five is expected to be in attendance!

NSYNC is also approaching their 20 year anniversary – they plan to surprise their fans with a vinyl edition of their 1998 Christmas Album! WHAT?! How exciting for all you die hard NSYNC fans!!

For now you can catch Lance Bass Thursday nights on My Kitchen Rules at 9 pm on Fox.