The Chainsmokers Drop Video For ‘Paris’

By Jon Wiederhorn
The Chainsmokers have released the official video for their current single “Paris.” The clip was directed by Mister Whitmore and stars Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt.
“Paris” features vocals from ‘Smoker Drew Taggart, himself, and is the follow-up to the group’s hit “Closer.”
Member Alex Pall and Taggart have also released a new remix package for “Paris.” The collection features new takes on the track from VINAI, LOUDPVCK, Pegboard Nerds, Jewelz & Sparks and more (see full track list below).
The Chainsmokers recently announced their 40-city Memories…Do Not Open North American arena tour, which launches April 13 in Miami, FL and runs through June 10 in Queens, New York. Kiiara will open all dates.
Every ticket purchased online for the tour includes a copy of The Chainsmokers’ forthcoming debut album. For tour and ticket information visit http://www.thechainsmokers.com/shows.
“PARIS” REMIX PACKAGE:
1. “Paris” (VINAI Remix)
2. “Paris” (LOUDPVCK Remix)
3. “Paris” (Pegboard Nerds Remix)
4. “Paris” (Jewelz & Sparks Remix)
5. “Paris” (Party Thieves Remix)
6. “Paris” (FKYA Remix)
THE CHAINSMOKERS ‘MEMORIES…DO NOT OPEN’ TOUR DATES:
April 13 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
April 14 Tampa, FL @ CAmalie Arena
April 15 North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
April 18 Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
April 20 Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena
April 21 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
April 22 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
April 25 Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
April 26 Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
April 27 Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena
April 28 Madison, WI @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 29 Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
April 30 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
May 2 West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
May 4 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
May 5 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic
May 6 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic
May 8 San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
May 9 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
May 11 San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
May 13 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena
May 16 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 17 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
May 18 St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
May 19 Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
May 20 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
May 23 Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
May 24 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
May 25 Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
May 26 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 30 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
June 1 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 2 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 3 Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
June 4 Philadelphia, PA@ Liacouras Center
June 7 Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center
June 9 Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
June 10 Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
