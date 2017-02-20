2017 Hillcrest Mardi Gras Celebration

February 20, 2017 6:00 AM
The original Hillcrest Mardi Gras is back!  Break out the masks, beads, and doubloons, and celebrate Fat Tuesday on February 28th with a street fair on University Avenue between 1st Avenue and 4th Avenue from 6p-11p.  Join the party and enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets!

Tickets are on sale now for $10 General Admission and $30 for VIP at FabulousHillcrest.com.

The events features:

  • Nighttime dance party
  • Laser production by Rich’s Nightclub and Flicks
  • Performances by Urban Mo’s Dreamgirls
  • A costume competition
  • Two bars
  • DIY Mardi Gras mask booth
  • Interactive photobooth stylings by Hairspray Salon
  • Carnivale Performances by Il Circo
  • Live Jazz Music by Uptown Rhythym Makers
  • Exclusive VIP Area with Private Bar and Nightclub DJs
