2017 Hillcrest Mardi Gras Celebration

The original Hillcrest Mardi Gras is back! Break out the masks, beads, and doubloons, and celebrate Fat Tuesday on February 28th with a street fair on University Avenue between 1st Avenue and 4th Avenue from 6p-11p. Join the party and enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets!
Tickets are on sale now for $10 General Admission and $30 for VIP at FabulousHillcrest.com.
The events features:
- Nighttime dance party
- Laser production by Rich’s Nightclub and Flicks
- Performances by Urban Mo’s Dreamgirls
- A costume competition
- Two bars
- DIY Mardi Gras mask booth
- Interactive photobooth stylings by Hairspray Salon
- Carnivale Performances by Il Circo
- Live Jazz Music by Uptown Rhythym Makers
- Exclusive VIP Area with Private Bar and Nightclub DJs