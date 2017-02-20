Excite your mind at the Biocom Institute Festival of Science & Engineering, San Diego March 4-12.

The Biocom Institute Festival of Science & Engineering, San Diego’s EXPO Day is Saturday, March 4 and kicks off a celebratory week of learning interaction and behind-the-scenes opportunities to ignite the love for all things STEM. This is one of the premiere family science events on the west coast.

Join ENERGY 103.7 at PETCO Park for a FREE day of fun for the entire family. Visit with more than 130 local businesses, corporations and organizations providing interactive, hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) exhibits and activities to budding K-12 science lovers, but everyone is welcome. EXPO DAY is free and open to the public.

Now in its ninth year, festival organizers are expanding their festival event schedule to appeal to adults ages 21 and up, to continue their passion for STEM education. Also returning in 2017 is the “STEM in Your Backyard” series, which consists of mini versions of EXPO Day in diverse communities across San Diego, including Vista, Barrio Logan, Chula Vista, City Heights, Alpine and Lakeside. This series will invite local families of all backgrounds to experience the festival and STEM exhibits in diverse neighborhoods across San Diego County.

A program of the BIOCOM Institute and presented by Illumina Foundation, the San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering is partnering up again with the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center to encourage and get kids excited about science and related fields to inspire them to become tomorrow’s STEM innovators. The festival also helps continue our region’s reputation of being a leader in the science industry. The San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering truly shows how science and engineering is right in our “backyard.”

The Biocom Institute Festival of Science & Engineering, San Diego website has a complete list of Festival Week events. Many of the activities are free and can accommodate school groups, scout troops, and other individuals, students and families.

Go to lovestemsd.org for complete details.