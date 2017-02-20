Battle of the Hoods // Lunch with The AJ Show at La Bella Pizza Garden in Chula Vista, Fri. 2/24

February 20, 2017 6:00 AM

The AJ Show is having a Battle of the Hoods party this Friday, February 24th from 11a-1p at La Bella Pizza Garden in Chula Vista! We’ll be there from 11a-1p with prizes, while supplies last. So come on down and have some lunch with us and win some prizes including tickets to our upcoming One Night Stand at OMNIA Nightclub!

Get 15% off your take-out or delivery order online when you use the promo code Meet2Eat.  Try their Chicken Parmesan, classic lasagna pastas, appetizers and salads.  For more info and catering options, visit LaBellaPizza.com.

Event Address:
La Bella Pizza Garden
373 Third Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live