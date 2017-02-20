Battle of the Hoods // Lunch with The AJ Show at La Bella Pizza Garden in Chula Vista, Fri. 2/24

The AJ Show is having a Battle of the Hoods party this Friday, February 24th from 11a-1p at La Bella Pizza Garden in Chula Vista! We’ll be there from 11a-1p with prizes, while supplies last. So come on down and have some lunch with us and win some prizes including tickets to our upcoming One Night Stand at OMNIA Nightclub!

Get 15% off your take-out or delivery order online when you use the promo code Meet2Eat. Try their Chicken Parmesan, classic lasagna pastas, appetizers and salads. For more info and catering options, visit LaBellaPizza.com.

Event Address:

La Bella Pizza Garden

373 Third Ave

Chula Vista, CA 91910)