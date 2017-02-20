Oscars Viewing Party at Uptown Tavern, Sun. 2/26

February 20, 2017 5:59 AM

Get ready carpet ready and head over to Hillcrest for Uptown Tavern’s Oscars Viewing Party this Sunday, February 26th! Alexia and the ENERGY E-Team will be there from 6p-9p to watch the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. Enjoy food and drink specials throughout the night. And win fun prizes like tickets to see KONG: SKULL ISLAND or TABLE 19.  Uptown Tavern is located at 1236 University Ave in Hillcrest. For more information, visit UptownTavernSD.com.

