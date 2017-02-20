Win tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain to experience The New Revolution Galactic Attack

Get ready for a new epic virtual reality battle on The New Revolution Galactic Attack coming to Six Flags Magic Mountain! The “real to virtual world” roller coaster experience takes you on a mission to save the planet from an impending Alien Drone invasion using laser and light missiles to attack your enemies as you race over the coaster track.

Spend the day riding the most thrilling coasters like Twisted Colossus, Full Throttle, and more!

