Wine Events at The Del

1500 OCEAN’s intimate and relaxing setting is the ideal backdrop for our phenomenal Winemaker Dinner Series. Each event features a multicourse gourmet dinner prepared by Executive Chef Meredith Manee and is expertly paired with limited release wines from around the world. It’s the perfect opportunity to talk one-on-one with winemakers and enjoy a variety of award-winning wines, locally grown foods and spectacular ocean views. Or

sample fantastic wines, enjoy food pairings and learn about wine making from local experts during our award-winning Sunday Brunch throughout March. Get more information at HotelDel.com.