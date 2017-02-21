J. Cole Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

J. Cole will hit the road this summer.

Related: 5 Best Songs on J. Cole’s ‘4 Your Eyez Only’

The tour kicks off on June 1st in Columbia, SC. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 24th via LiveNation.

See Cole’s full tour itinerary below.

6/1/17 – Columbia, SC @ The Music Farm

6/2/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Maverick’s

6/3/17 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s

6/5/17 – Jackson, MS @ Hal and Mal’s

6/6/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale

6/7/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

6/9/17 – Little Rock, AR @ Metroplex

6/11/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

6/13/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

6/14/17 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

6/15/17 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

6/17/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

6/18/17 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center

7/6/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

7/8/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

7/9/17 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

7/11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

7/15/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

7/17/17 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

7/18/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/21/17 – St, Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

7/23/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

7/24/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/28/17 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

8/1/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

8/4/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

8/5/17 – Uniondale, NY @ The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB

8/6/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

8/8/17 – Washington, DC@ Verizon Center

8/9/17 – Charlotte, MC @ Spectrum Center

8/11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

8/14/17 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

8/16/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

8/18/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/19/17 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

8/20/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

9/29/17 – Copenhagen Denmark @ Tap1

9/30/17 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

10/1/17 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

10/3/17 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

10/5/17 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome

10/6/17 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

10/7/17 – Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle Offenbach

10/9/17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

10/10/17 – Paris, France @ Le Zénith Paris- La Villette

10/12/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

10/14/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

10/15/17 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

10/18/17 – Dubin, Ireland @ 3Arena

10/20/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

10/21/17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

10/22/17 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

12/1/17 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Vector Arena

12/2/17 – Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage

12/5/17 – Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavillion

12/6/17 – Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

12/9/17 – Perth, Australia @ HBF Stadium

4 Your Eyez Only Tour. On sale Friday. See you in a few. Dreamville.com/events https://t.co/bKfDXQLPgn —

J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 21, 2017

Never miss a tour date from J. Cole with Eventful.