After teasing her new song on social media for weeks, Katy Perry finally dropped the official music video for “Chained To The Rhythm.” The futuristic video features a lone Katy Perry walking through a “stepford” themed amusement park – OBLIVIA.

Towards the end of the video – Skip Marley appears right on time to snap Katy out of her white-picket-fence nightmare! Watch the video and tell us what you think!

xoxo, The Morning Show