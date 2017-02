Anna Kendrick stars in TABLE 19, a hilarious new movie about a group of misfits seated together at the “outcast” table at a wedding. Featuring a talented ensemble cast, TABLE 19 proves that friendships – and even a little romance – can happen in the most unlikely places. For your chance to win TABLE 19 movie tickets, come to our Oscars Viewing Party at Uptown Tavern this Sunday, February 26th from 6p-9p. TABLE 19 opens in theaters on Friday, March 3.