BREAKING: New Solar System with EARTH LIKE PLANETS discovered!!!

February 22, 2017 3:54 PM

It’s called Trappist – 1 and there are 7 Earthlike planets orbiting the same star not too far away!  The fact that it’s called Trappist just makes me think how excited 2 Chainz is going to be when he finds out!  He has a new albun called “Pretty Girls Love Trap Music” coming out soon…LOL

