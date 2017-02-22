It’s called Trappist – 1 and there are 7 Earthlike planets orbiting the same star not too far away! The fact that it’s called Trappist just makes me think how excited 2 Chainz is going to be when he finds out! He has a new albun called “Pretty Girls Love Trap Music” coming out soon…LOL
BREAKING: New Solar System with EARTH LIKE PLANETS discovered!!!February 22, 2017 3:54 PM
