Meghan Trainor Expected to Drop New Single ‘I’m a Lady’ on Friday

February 22, 2017 7:08 AM
By Robyn Collins

Meghan Trainor has been teasing fans all week on social media with plans to release a new song, “I’m a Lady,” and in her latest social media post she says the song will be released on Friday.

There’s still not a note of music to be heard, but Traynor has posted an insider’s view of the music video production. From what she’s previewed, it resembles an office-based take on the Catholic school-girl look Britney Spears showcased in “…Baby One More Time.”

In December, Trainor described the song as “a Meghan Trainor, upbeat, love-yourself woman anthem, like I do!” reports Billboard.

The track was written for the upcoming Smurfs film Smurfs: The Lost Village, which is due out in April.

