Calvin Harris has been teasing his new song over social media lately. He collaborates with Frank Ocean and Migos for the new single “Slide.” Calvin is scheduled to headline the Summer Sonic Tour happening this August 19th & 20th.

Take a listen to a snippet of “Slide” that Calvin posted yesterday on twitter.

CALVIN HARRIS // FRANK OCEAN // MIGOS pic.twitter.com/UvsJzm9F6k — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) February 21, 2017