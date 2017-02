By Evonne Ermey

Grandparent’s love to show off photos of their grandkids and that’s exactly what Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley are doing with their first grandchild – Zephaniah Nesta Marley.

Zephaniah was born last week to the couple’s eldest son, Zion. Hill and Marley have five children together.

JAH RASTAFARI MORNING " In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack.#ZEPHANIAH πŸ¦πŸ‘‘ pic.twitter.com/DF6d4ftFU9 — ROHAN MARLEY (@Romarley) February 19, 2017

Grandpa Rohan and Zephaniah.

Congratulations on this new addition to your family, guys!

And a close up of this sweet baby.

