Ice Cube is not a Chargers fan, he’s a Raider’s fan, duh.

Since the Chargers announced their move from San Diego to Los Angeles, Cube has not minced words about how he feels about the bolts invading black and silver territory.

In a recent video posted to SI NFL’s Twitter account Cube urges San Diego to “keep something.”

“San Diego, please stop sending us your trash. You send us the Clippers, now we have the Chargers. Keep something, you know?”

Hey, San Diego—@icecube has a few words for you pic.twitter.com/gBsMZH5pF3 — SI NFL (@si_nfl) February 17, 2017

We’re not going to say our blood isn’t boiling.