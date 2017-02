[Breaking News] TMZ re-posted a sleep deprived Chris Brown as he denies rumors about threatening his ex girlfriend – although he never says her name. Calling all the rumors “bull***” and hopes that non of his fans are buying into the lies.

He goes on to clear up reasons as to why he pulled out of the boxing match with Soulja Boy. Claiming that too much of the “homies” got involved.

Get some sleep C Breezy!