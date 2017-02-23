Beyoncé Posts Adorable Photo with Blue Ivy

By Radio.com Staff

Beyoncé took to social media this afternoon to share an adorable photo of herself and a young person who is presumably her daughter Blue Ivy.

It’s a little hard to tell because the selfie features mother and daughter with a Snapchat filter that gives them both deer faces.

Earlier this afternoon, news broke that Bey had canceled her headlining slot at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on the advice of her doctors; the singer is currently pregnant with twins. But if this post is any indication she definitely seems to be in good spirits.

Check out the sweet picture below.