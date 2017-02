Back in November, Nick Cannon announced that he would once again be a father. Well that day has arrived! The TV personality and Brittany Bell just welcomed their new baby boy – Golden Sagon Cannon.

Nick is now a father of three and boy does he have his hands full! Here’s a black and white picture that Nick posted on his Instagram.



Even Mariah Carey took to social media to congratulate her ex and the new addition to his family!Congratulations Nick!!