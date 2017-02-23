Trend Alert: Man Bangs Are Back

February 23, 2017 5:15 PM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber, 90s, trends, man bangs

By Evonne Ermey

Being fashion forward sometimes means looking backward for inspiration, but let’s be honest, not every trend deserves a second pass.

Chokers? Yes.

Mom Jeans? If you’re gonna do it, own it.

Man Bangs? We can only answer this question with a question: Really?

For an example of a good, solid man bang, think George Clooney in the thick of his ER days. The members of Oasis were also fans of the man bang.

gettyimages 2099159 Trend Alert: Man Bangs Are Back

Noel and Liam Gallagher of rock band Oasis (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

The modern man bang comes in several variety, soft and bowl shaped (traditional) or more architectural (modern).

Got published today for the #manbangs trend. Link in bio. http://www.today.com/style/are-man-bangs-new-man-bun-t108244

A post shared by CuttingSpecialist Educator (@luiiisc_) on

 

And if you think you haven’t seen it, you’re wrong. The trend is subversive, spoon fed to you with your daily dose of bop-pop, Beiber fever, leggo my Leto.

Don't let me down on this one, #silverlake #losangeles #herecomesthesun #mantrends #manbangs

A post shared by Torrie Bogda (@torriebogda) on

Where do you stand on the trend? Welcome back or Beat it, bang man?

