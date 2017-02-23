Trend Alert: Man Bangs Are Back

By Evonne Ermey

Being fashion forward sometimes means looking backward for inspiration, but let’s be honest, not every trend deserves a second pass.

Chokers? Yes.

Mom Jeans? If you’re gonna do it, own it.

Man Bangs? We can only answer this question with a question: Really?

For an example of a good, solid man bang, think George Clooney in the thick of his ER days. The members of Oasis were also fans of the man bang.

The modern man bang comes in several variety, soft and bowl shaped (traditional) or more architectural (modern).

Got published today for the #manbangs trend. Link in bio. http://www.today.com/style/are-man-bangs-new-man-bun-t108244 A post shared by CuttingSpecialist Educator (@luiiisc_) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:50am PST

And if you think you haven’t seen it, you’re wrong. The trend is subversive, spoon fed to you with your daily dose of bop-pop, Beiber fever, leggo my Leto.

Don't let me down on this one, #silverlake #losangeles #herecomesthesun #mantrends #manbangs A post shared by Torrie Bogda (@torriebogda) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Where do you stand on the trend? Welcome back or Beat it, bang man?