Gucci Mane Drops ‘Make Love’ with Nicki Minaj

By Hayden Wright

When Gucci Mane was released from prison (early) last spring, one of his reps’ first announcements was that he’d booked studio time with Nicki Minaj. The old friends (who’ve been collaborating for nearly a decade) just dropped “Make Love” ahead of Gucci’s 2017 tour and forthcoming album Drop Top Wop.

The risque single includes some bravado about jewelry, money and getting in the mood for love. Nicki’s lengthy verse in the middle of the song puts Sia and Kendrick Lamar (who made “The Greatest” together) on notice.

“I don’t see her/ Bitch I’m the greatest, no Kendrick and no Sia/ I’m the iPhone, you the Nokia/ Everybody know you jealous, bitch it’s so clear.”

Listen to the explicit “Make Love” on Radio.com.