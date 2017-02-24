‘The Rock’ At In-N-Out For The First Time!?

February 24, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Energy 103.7, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson cruised through an In & Out drive thru for the first time EVER!!  The action star stopped by to pick up some burgers, fries, and shakes for his family.

He’s always been appreciative of his fans!  The Rock took a picture with a couple of employees and posted it on his Instagram page.  Take a look at the photo below.


The Rock has been super busy lately with the release of Moana, he’s expected to drop a couple movies this summer!  Stay tuned for Baywatch coming out Memorial Day weekend and The Fate Of The Furious this summer!!

