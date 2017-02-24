[WATCH] Tonya “Unboxes” Her February Play by Sephora Box!

Ahhhhh I’ve always wanted to subscribe to a box of some sort, and for Christmas my man got me a year subscription to a beauty box! The Play by Spehora box! This is the 2nd month I’ve gotten one and I’m already so obsessed! It’s so much fun to get little surprises every single month! And I don’t wear or pay a to for makeup (but WANT to haha) so this is kind of a good way to ease me into that world so I can sample GOOD QUALITY PRODUCT and get full sizes if I really like it! I did a little unboxing video of February’s box that that you can watch! (PS- SORRY for the awful lighting in the studio and this is NOT an endorsement. Just fun girly stuff I want to share!)

Also, what are some of your favorite subscription boxes that are really worth the money???