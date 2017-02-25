San Diego CityBeat Burger Week, Feb. 24 – Mar. 4

February 25, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Burger Week, CityBeat, Jensen Meats, San Diego

San Diego CityBeat’s Burger Week is back February 24th through March 4th to bring you $6 burger specials and combos at over 50 San Diego restaurants like Carnitas Snack Shack, STUFFED, Buddy’s Diners, Ocean Beach Kabob, Crazee Burger, Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich, Fat Sal’s, Whisky Girl, Boomerang’s Gourmet Burger Joint, and more!  Participating restaurants will prepare their unique take on the burger and hardcore burger fanatics get to enjoy it! See the full list of participating restaurants at SDCityBeat.com.

San Diego Burger Week is presented by Jensen Meats, MTS, Energy 103.7 and San Diego CityBeat

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live