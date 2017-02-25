San Diego CityBeat Burger Week, Feb. 24 – Mar. 4

San Diego CityBeat’s Burger Week is back February 24th through March 4th to bring you $6 burger specials and combos at over 50 San Diego restaurants like Carnitas Snack Shack, STUFFED, Buddy’s Diners, Ocean Beach Kabob, Crazee Burger, Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich, Fat Sal’s, Whisky Girl, Boomerang’s Gourmet Burger Joint, and more! Participating restaurants will prepare their unique take on the burger and hardcore burger fanatics get to enjoy it! See the full list of participating restaurants at SDCityBeat.com.

San Diego Burger Week is presented by Jensen Meats, MTS, Energy 103.7 and San Diego CityBeat