Emma Stone Reacts to ‘La La Land’ & ‘Moonlight’ Oscars Mixup

By Evonne Ermey

Oscars 2017 will go down in the books for the amazing talent on display, but also for one of the biggest gaffs in the award ceremony’s history – the announcement of the wrong film for the Best Picture category.

The cast of La La Land were halfway through their acceptance speeches before the mistake was announced that Moonlight was the actual Oscar winner.

The graciousness displayed by both casts in such an awkward and painful moment is worth commenting on.

After the ceremony, Best Actress winner and La La Land star Emma Stone was asked by press what it was like for the award to be announced by mistake.

“I f**king love Moonlight. Gawd I love Moonlight, so much! I am so excited for Moonlight and of course it was an amazing thing to hear La La Land, I think we all would have loved to win Best Picture, but we are so excited for Moonlight. I think it’s one of the best films of all time.”

She went on to say that, contrary to what Warren Beatty had explained was the cause of the mixup (that he was handed the wrong card – the card announcing Emma Stone as Best Actress in a Leading Role) she was holding her winning card the whole time, “So whatever story, I don’t mean to start stuff, but whatever story that was, I had that card, so I’m not sure what happened,” she said.

Watch the interview here: