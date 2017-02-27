[NSFW] Remy Ma’s ‘SHETHER’ Aimed At Nicki Minaj

February 27, 2017 8:13 AM
This song is not safe for work.

Listen to Remy Ma’s newest dis track for Nicki Minaj, “ShETHER.”  The song takes shots at Nicki from every angle!  This rap feud dates back almost a decade when Nicki ascended to New York’s rap queen after Remy Ma was sentenced in 2008.

Nicki finally fires back with a couple of verses in Jason Derulo’s “Swalla,” and Gucci Mane’s “Make Love.”  Nicki raps about how much Remy Ma’s lyrics suck and how her album was a flop!  Get out the big guns ladies, this rap battle is far from over!

