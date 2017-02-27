San Diego Humane Society’s Walk for Animals, Sat. 5/6!

ENERGY 103.7 is proud to support San Diego Humane Society’s Walk for Animals in NTC Park at Liberty Station on Saturday, May 6th. Walking celebrates our love for animals while raising the vital funds needed to ensure every homeless animal finds a loving home. Register today and enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast, a scenic two mile walk, fun filled doggie games, and vendor village. Sign up for Walk for Animals at SDWalkForAnimals.org.

Schedule of Events

7:00 a.m. — Registration, Pancake Breakfast, Doggie Activities, Vendor Village

8:30 a.m. — Blessing of the Animals by Rev. Frank Placone-Willey

8:45 a.m. — Warm-up by Leash Your Fitness

9:00 a.m. — Walk begins

9:30 a.m. — Doggie activities and Vendor Village continue until noon

Location

NTC Park at Liberty Station

2455 Cushing Road

San Diego, CA 92106