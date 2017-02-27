Video: Chrissy Teigen Caught Sleeping at Oscars During Casey Affleck’s Acceptance Speech

By Evonne Ermey

The Oscars were full of surprises last night, one of the more adorable of those gaffs was a sleeping Chrissy Teigan caught on camera sleeping during Casey Affleck’s acceptance speech for Best Actor in Manchester by the Sea.

The model/actress was caught at various angles napping against husband John Legend’s shoulder. The four-hour-long Oscars ceremony was rounding the bend on the big-to-do awards of the night. We hope she didn’t sleep through the crazy La La land/Moonlight “plot twist” that jarred the rest of us out of our too-long-award-ceremony-reverie.