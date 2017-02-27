Video: Chrissy Teigen Caught Sleeping at Oscars During Casey Affleck’s Acceptance Speech

February 27, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: Chrissy Teigen, Oscars, sleeping

By Evonne Ermey

The Oscars were full of surprises last night, one of the more adorable of those gaffs was a sleeping Chrissy Teigan caught on camera sleeping during Casey Affleck’s acceptance speech for Best Actor in Manchester by the Sea.

The model/actress was caught at various angles napping against husband John Legend’s shoulder. The four-hour-long Oscars ceremony was rounding the bend on the big-to-do awards of the night. We hope she didn’t sleep through the crazy La La land/Moonlight “plot twist” that jarred the rest of us out of our too-long-award-ceremony-reverie.

