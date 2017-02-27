[WATCH] Lip Sync Fridays With Energy 103.7!!

Take a look at our very first video for Lip Sync Fridays!! We kicked if off with a cover by Energy 103.7’s Marvin Calderon Jr. signing Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.” We got some awesome videos from our listeners – check it out!!

To be apart of the video all you need to do is send a selfie video of yourself lip syncing to the song of the day! Send your videos to either AJ at AJ@energy1037.com or Tonya at Tonya@energy1037.com .

Thank you for listening and we hope that you’ll participate in the upcoming lip sync Fridays!!