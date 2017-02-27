[WATCH] Lip Sync Fridays With Energy 103.7!!

February 27, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: The Buzz, The AJ Show, Energy 103.7, Lip Sync Fridays

Take a look at our very first video for Lip Sync Fridays!! We kicked if off with a cover by Energy 103.7’s Marvin Calderon Jr. signing Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic.”  We got some awesome videos from our listeners – check it out!!

To be apart of the video all you need to do is send a selfie video of yourself lip syncing to the song of the day!  Send your videos to either AJ at AJ@energy1037.com or Tonya at Tonya@energy1037.com .

Thank you for listening and we hope that you’ll participate in the upcoming lip sync Fridays!!

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live