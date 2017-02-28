Funk Master Flex Flexes on Nicki Minaj and Drake

Well, with this beef between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma going on, Funk Master Flex has definitely picked sides, and even Drank got pulled into this.

Funk Master Flex felt like ranting, out of nowhere, on Twitter yesterday, saying Remy Ma is a real rapper – So is he insinuating that Nicki Minaj is not?

He sure is! He goes on to claim that Nicki uses ghost writers.

On top of all that, he pulled Drake into the beef, saying both Nicki and Drizzy are rappers who “don’t write.”

Oooweee! This beef is getting JUICY!

See some of his tweets below: