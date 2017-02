Sean Paul first announced in August of 2016 that he was expecting his first child. He posted a picture of his beautiful pregnant wife Jodi “Jinx” Stewart Henriquez on social media, a TV presenter from Jamaica. The couple married in May 2012.



The dancehall singer shared their new baby boy Levi Blaze Henriquez over Instagram on Sunday! The brand new parents seem beyond happy and excited about their new bundle of joy!