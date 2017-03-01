Avril Lavigne Gives Details on New Album

By Radio.com Staff

Avril Lavigne has officially announced that she has a new album coming this year.

“For this album I have a new team behind me, and I just signed to BMG. At this point in my career and in my life I just wanted to put fresh energy around me and I feel like I’m having somewhat of a rebirth in my life,” Lavigne said in a statement.

“I’ve been faced with a lot, gone through a lot emotionally. The whole writing process has been therapeutic and empowering,” she continued. “This album is a natural process for me and it’s coming from a very honest place. My hope is that it is an inspiration to many people.”

No word yet on an album title, or a release date. Watch Lavinge’s full album announcement below.