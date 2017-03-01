Disney Introduces First Openly Gay Character in New ‘Beauty and the Beast’

March 1, 2017 2:27 PM
By Evonne Ermey

Times are changing and Disney is changing with them. Bill Condon, director of the new live-action Beauty and the Beast film confirms that Disney’s first gay character is, indeed, featured in the film.

The character, LeFou is the bosom buddy of the movie’s villain, handsome, swashbuckling Gaston.

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” Cordon said in an interview with Attitudes Magazine. 

Cordon went on to tease a “nice, exclusively gay moment” that occurs at the end of the movie, but refrained from revealing too much. No spoilers here, folks!

See the clip featuring Gaston and LeFou below.

 

