Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 just released a brand new trailer! Like the first movie, the hilarious Chris Pratt doesn’t hold back! The soundtrack is also expected to be a smash once again!

With guns blazing – Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper, just to name a few, are ready to save the galaxy for a second time and will be alien hunting this May! #BabyGrootIsSoCute