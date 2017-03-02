Disney Cartoon Features Same-Sex Smooching

On the heels of the news that the live action version of Beauty and the Beast will feature Disney’s first openly gay character, Disney gave viewers another peek at their increasingly progressive stance on LGBTQ representation – In a new episode of Star vs. The Forces of Evil, a series on Disney XD, animators included scenes with several same-sex couples kissing.

Disney 😄 is a channel geared towards pre-teens and teenagers. The kiss is the first of it’s kind to occur on Disney’s channels.

In the episode, the show’s main characters attend a boy band concert. When the band performs their hit “Just Friends” it proves to be a make-out song for the ages! The scene roves over pairs of love struck couples groping in the dark: Young, old, bi-racial, and gay.

